Sha’Carri Richardson to face off Jamaican Olympics winners after drug suspension

(WVUE) - Sha’Carri Richardson continues to shine in the spotlight. She will now get a chance to face off the Jamaican Olympics winners after missing her chance to race in the games.

According to TMZ, Richardson is confirmed to be one of the 9 competing in next weekend’s Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field where she will run against Jamaica’s Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the 100-meter sprint.

Team Jamaica celebrates winning gold in the women's 4 x 100m during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette | AP)

Since being suspended for her marijuana use before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, this will be Richardson’s first professional race she will participate in.

