BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Sha’Carri Richardson to face off Jamaican Olympics winners after drug suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Sha’Carri Richardson continues to shine in the spotlight. She will now get a chance to face off the Jamaican Olympics winners after missing her chance to race in the games.

According to TMZ, Richardson is confirmed to be one of the 9 competing in next weekend’s Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field where she will run against Jamaica’s Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the 100-meter sprint.

Team Jamaica celebrates winning gold in the women's 4 x 100m during the summer Tokyo Olympics...
Team Jamaica celebrates winning gold in the women's 4 x 100m during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(Nathan Denette | AP)

Since being suspended for her marijuana use before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, this will be Richardson’s first professional race she will participate in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted

Latest News

Michael Thomas is reportedly meeting the Saints in Baltimore.
Michael Thomas joins the Saints in Baltimore
Patrick Mahomes grabs the top spot in the rankings.
FFF: Ranking the starting 32 NFL QB’s
The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point: Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2021
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
Former Tiger Cam Thomas scores 31, including game winner in NBA Summer League