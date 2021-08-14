Zack: Some weekend storms; watching Fred and Grace

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most, if not all the attention in weather, is shifting into the tropics as we now have Fred and Grace tracking over the Gulf and the Caribbean.

First up is the weekend so lets talk about your local weather. It’s a pretty simple forecast as we remain in a normal August pattern. Expect heat and humidity to build under plenty of sun for the morning hours then we will pop those storms around lunch. Around a 50% storm coverage is expected today but any storm that does form on your head lasts about an hour or two. You know the drill, eventually by late afternoon enough clouds span the area to limit the heat and storm formation.

Now in the tropics we have Fred which is nearing the Gulf and newly named Tropical Storm Grace getting close to the Caribbean. Both of these systems remain weak at this time which is great news but that can also lead to changes in the forecast many times. For Fred, it doesn’t look like enough of a track shift can occur for us to have any concerns. All of the impacts associated with Fred look to remain along the Florida Panhandle and points east.

Behind Fred is Grace which is likely to take the same track through some of the Greater Antilles. We always say, land interaction creates mass confusion within the models and the forecast. So for now we will be watching Grace and not worrying as many variables can and will change. The 5-day forecast plot for Grace has the storm in the Florida Straits on Thursday.

