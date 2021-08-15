BBB Accredited Business
2-alarm fire raged at Covington retirement home

Building’s seven occupants all evacuated safely, officials say
Fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze at the Village In The Oaks retirement home in Covington on...
Fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze at the Village In The Oaks retirement home in Covington on Sunday (Aug. 15).(STFD12)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COVINGTON (WVUE) - Firefighting crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Covington retirement home Sunday afternoon (Aug. 15), but said all five occupants and one caregiver were evacuated safely without injury.

The fire broke out at 2:50 p.m. in the game room of the Villages in the Oaks senior assisted living complex at 75520 Highway 1081, St. Tammany Fire District Chief of Administration Jason Bilich said.

Firefighters were on scene within six minutes and immediately sounded a second alarm, requesting four more engines when they saw flames shooting through the building’s roof.

The fire was believed to be the result of a lightning strike to the roof that started the fire in the attic above the building’s sprinkler system.

At around 4 p.m., the fire was bought under control by crews from St. Tammany Fire Districts 12, 6, and 8, and from the City of Covington Fire Department, Bilich said.

According to the facility’s website, residents live in private apartments ranging in size from studios to one-bedroom units. Each apartment is equipped with smoke detectors, fire sprinklers, and an emergency call system.

We are currently on scene of a fire at Village in the Oaks Retirement Community on Hwy 1081 in Covington. St. Tammany...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Sunday, August 15, 2021

