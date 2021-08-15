2-alarm fire raging at Covington retirement home

COVINGTON (WVUE) - Firefighting crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Covington retirement home Sunday afternoon (Aug. 15), but said all seven of the facility’s occupants were evacuated safely without injury.

The fire broke out at 2:50 p.m. in the game room of the Villages in the Oaks senior assisted living complex at 75520 Highway 1081, St. Tammany Fire District Chief of Administration Jason Bilich said.

Firefighters were on scene within six minutes and immediately sounded a second alarm, requesting four more engines when they saw flames shooting through the building’s roof.

At 4 p.m., the fire was still being fought by crews from St. Tammany Fire Districts 12, 6 and 8, and from the City of Covington Fire Department, Bilich said.

According to the facility’s website, residents live in private apartments ranging in size from studios to one-bedroom units. Each apartment is equipped with smoke detectors, fire sprinklers and an emergency call system.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

