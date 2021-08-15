2 killed by shootings Saturday in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Saturday (Aug. 14) in incidents being investigated by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a phone call found a woman shot inside a home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero shortly before 9 a.m. The woman, whose identity and age has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injury.

A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital several hours later, the JPSO said. Deputies said this victim was a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and his name and age have not been disclosed.

The department reported the man’s death shortly after 8 p.m. A spokesman said deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 2000 block of Mather Street in Marrero at 5:05 p.m., but had not determined if that incident was related to the male shooting victim.

Authorities ask anyone with information on either shooting to contact the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

