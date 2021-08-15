After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have now completed 14 practices and one preseason game. With that comes some adjustments to our latest Saints roster projection.

QB (3)

Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill

Ian Book

No real shock here. Regardless of who the starter ends up being, Book has played well as the #3.

RB (5)

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

Tony Jones, Jr.

Dwayne Washington

Alex Armah

Did Jones do enough to put himself on the roster? For this projection, he did though it’s far from a guarantee. For now, the veteran Devonta Freeman is off but that could change.

WR (5)

Michael Thomas*

Tre’ Quan Smith

Deonte Harris

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Marquez Callaway

Chris Hogan

The top three receivers in camp have been Callaway, Harris and Hogan. Against the Ravens, Humphrey showed his ability to work the middle of the field. At some point, Smith needs to get healthy and return to the lineup.

*For this projection, we had Thomas starting season on PUP.

TE (3)

Adam Trautman

Nick Vannett

Juwan Johnson

Johnson has really come on well over the last week of camp and had two explosive plays against the Ravens. He joins Trautman and Vannett and makes his way onto the roster.

OL (9)

Terron Armstead

Andrus Peat

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

Ryan Ramczyk

Ethan Greenidge

Will Clapp

James Hurst

Landon Young

The starting five lineman are as good as any in football. Behind them may be a work in progress. Although that’s likely the case on most NFL teams. In this projection, these nine make it on.

DE (5)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Payton Turner

Carl Granderson

Tanoh Kpassagnon

It’s early, but it’s starting to feel like this group as a whole may be better than originally projected. Davenport is having the best camp of his career and hopefully poised for a big year. Turner missed the preseason opener but flashed for most of camp. Kpassagnon brings versatility. Granderson is someone they’ve been high on.

DT (4)

David Onyemata*

Shy Tuttle

Malcolm Roach

Jalen Dalton

Christian Ringo

Roach played very well against the Ravens.Dalton and Ringo have both received first team reps in practice.

*Onyemata is playing very good football. It’s unfortunate he’s suspended for the first six weeks of the season.

LB (7)

DeMario Davis

Pete Werner

Kaden Elliss

Zack Baun

Chase Hansen

Andrew Dowell

Kwon Alexander

This group has played well throughout camp. Baun and Elliss impressed even more against the Ravens. Werner has been out the last few practices. Seven seems high for this position. However, Dowell and Hansen earn the final two spots on the roster due to their non-stop hustle and special teams ability.

CB (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

Bryce Thompson

Ken Crawley

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Until another player(s) is added to the mix, there really is no other choice on who to put here at cornerback. To date, Crawley has outplayed Prince Amukamura. Adebo was targeted often against the Ravens and held his on. Thompson has played both corner and safety.

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Malcolm Jenkins

P.J. Williams

J.T. Gray

The versatility of CJGJ and P. Williams gives some fluidity to the secondary. Both can play nickel and safety.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz*

Brett Maher

Blake Gillikin

Zach Wood

*With Lutz likely to start the season on injured reserve, Maher takes over placekicking duties. Gillikin has clearly won the punter battle.

