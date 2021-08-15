After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have now completed 14 practices and one preseason game. With that comes some adjustments to our latest Saints roster projection.
QB (3)
Jameis Winston
Taysom Hill
Ian Book
No real shock here. Regardless of who the starter ends up being, Book has played well as the #3.
RB (5)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Tony Jones, Jr.
Dwayne Washington
Alex Armah
Did Jones do enough to put himself on the roster? For this projection, he did though it’s far from a guarantee. For now, the veteran Devonta Freeman is off but that could change.
WR (5)
Michael Thomas*
Tre’ Quan Smith
Deonte Harris
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Marquez Callaway
Chris Hogan
The top three receivers in camp have been Callaway, Harris and Hogan. Against the Ravens, Humphrey showed his ability to work the middle of the field. At some point, Smith needs to get healthy and return to the lineup.
*For this projection, we had Thomas starting season on PUP.
TE (3)
Adam Trautman
Nick Vannett
Juwan Johnson
Johnson has really come on well over the last week of camp and had two explosive plays against the Ravens. He joins Trautman and Vannett and makes his way onto the roster.
OL (9)
Terron Armstead
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
Ryan Ramczyk
Ethan Greenidge
Will Clapp
James Hurst
Landon Young
The starting five lineman are as good as any in football. Behind them may be a work in progress. Although that’s likely the case on most NFL teams. In this projection, these nine make it on.
DE (5)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Payton Turner
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
It’s early, but it’s starting to feel like this group as a whole may be better than originally projected. Davenport is having the best camp of his career and hopefully poised for a big year. Turner missed the preseason opener but flashed for most of camp. Kpassagnon brings versatility. Granderson is someone they’ve been high on.
DT (4)
David Onyemata*
Shy Tuttle
Malcolm Roach
Jalen Dalton
Christian Ringo
Roach played very well against the Ravens.Dalton and Ringo have both received first team reps in practice.
*Onyemata is playing very good football. It’s unfortunate he’s suspended for the first six weeks of the season.
LB (7)
DeMario Davis
Pete Werner
Kaden Elliss
Zack Baun
Chase Hansen
Andrew Dowell
Kwon Alexander
This group has played well throughout camp. Baun and Elliss impressed even more against the Ravens. Werner has been out the last few practices. Seven seems high for this position. However, Dowell and Hansen earn the final two spots on the roster due to their non-stop hustle and special teams ability.
CB (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo
Bryce Thompson
Ken Crawley
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Until another player(s) is added to the mix, there really is no other choice on who to put here at cornerback. To date, Crawley has outplayed Prince Amukamura. Adebo was targeted often against the Ravens and held his on. Thompson has played both corner and safety.
Safety (4)
Marcus Williams
Malcolm Jenkins
P.J. Williams
J.T. Gray
The versatility of CJGJ and P. Williams gives some fluidity to the secondary. Both can play nickel and safety.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz*
Brett Maher
Blake Gillikin
Zach Wood
*With Lutz likely to start the season on injured reserve, Maher takes over placekicking duties. Gillikin has clearly won the punter battle.
