Boil water advisory lifted in Thibodaux

A boil water advisory for the City of Thibodaux was lifted Sunday (Aug. 15).
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for the City of Thibodaux was lifted Sunday, Mayor Tommy Eschete’s office announced.

The boil advisory for Thibodaux was issued Friday morning after the city experienced a rapid loss of water pressure. The cause of the pressure loss was not immediately disclosed.

Testing of water samples was completed Sunday by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. The city said customers in the affected area can resume normal water consumption.

