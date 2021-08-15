Boil water advisory lifted in Thibodaux

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for the City of Thibodaux was lifted Sunday, Mayor Tommy Eschete’s office announced.

The boil advisory for Thibodaux was issued Friday morning after the city experienced a rapid loss of water pressure. The cause of the pressure loss was not immediately disclosed.

Testing of water samples was completed Sunday by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. The city said customers in the affected area can resume normal water consumption.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.