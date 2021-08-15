BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Driver killed after striking tree in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police say

Crash occurred at intersection of Louisiana Highways 40 and 445
Louisiana State Police said a driver was killed Saturday (Aug. 14) in a single-vehicle crash at...
Louisiana State Police said a driver was killed Saturday (Aug. 14) in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of state highways 40 and 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police announced Sunday (Aug. 15).

The fatal accident was reported Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., according to an LSP press release. Troopers reported that a 2012 Nissan Armada was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 40 at its intersection with LA Hwy 445 when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. State police did not disclose the driver’s identity, gender, age or whether a seat belt was used by the victim. The LSP said a blood toxicology sample was collected for analysis of possible impairment as part of the crash investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Latest News

Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Household of Faith Church in Harvey requires proof of vaccination or negative test
Some churches to follow NOLA vaccine mandate even though not required
A boil water advisory for the City of Thibodaux was lifted Sunday (Aug. 15).
Boil water advisory lifted in Thibodaux
NOPD investigators said a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday...
Man struck, killed by vehicle after accident on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says