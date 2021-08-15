Driver killed after striking tree in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police announced Sunday (Aug. 15).

The fatal accident was reported Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., according to an LSP press release. Troopers reported that a 2012 Nissan Armada was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 40 at its intersection with LA Hwy 445 when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. State police did not disclose the driver’s identity, gender, age or whether a seat belt was used by the victim. The LSP said a blood toxicology sample was collected for analysis of possible impairment as part of the crash investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.