BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Detectives ask public’s help locating Shawn Luke Chiasson
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair and blue eyes(JPSO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO (WVUE) - A woman fatally shot this weekend in her Marrero home was slain by her ex-boyfriend, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday (Aug. 15), and detectives are asking the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Shawn Luke Chiasson is the man wanted for the murder of Lindsey Williams, the JPSO announced. Williams was identified as the victim shot in the chest Saturday shortly before 9 a.m. inside a home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive. Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her wound.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said the agency’s homicide detectives “quickly identified Chiasson as the person responsible for the murder,” but did not detail the evidence of his guilt. The agency said Chiasson is wanted for second-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Chiasson was identified as the ex-boyfriend of Williams and said he has “ties” to the West Bank of Jefferson Parish. Chiasson was described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, and authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Chiasson’s whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO Homicide Detective Steven Quaintance at (504) 364-5349 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Latest News

Louisiana State Police said a driver was killed Saturday (Aug. 14) in a single-vehicle crash at...
Driver killed after striking tree in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police say
Household of Faith Church in Harvey requires proof of vaccination or negative test
Some churches to follow NOLA vaccine mandate even though not required
A boil water advisory for the City of Thibodaux was lifted Sunday (Aug. 15).
Boil water advisory lifted in Thibodaux
NOPD investigators said a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday...
Man struck, killed by vehicle after accident on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says