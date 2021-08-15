Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

MARRERO (WVUE) - A woman fatally shot this weekend in her Marrero home was slain by her ex-boyfriend, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday (Aug. 15), and detectives are asking the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Shawn Luke Chiasson is the man wanted for the murder of Lindsey Williams, the JPSO announced. Williams was identified as the victim shot in the chest Saturday shortly before 9 a.m. inside a home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive. Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her wound.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said the agency’s homicide detectives “quickly identified Chiasson as the person responsible for the murder,” but did not detail the evidence of his guilt. The agency said Chiasson is wanted for second-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Chiasson was identified as the ex-boyfriend of Williams and said he has “ties” to the West Bank of Jefferson Parish. Chiasson was described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, and authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Chiasson’s whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO Homicide Detective Steven Quaintance at (504) 364-5349 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.