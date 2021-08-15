BBB Accredited Business
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.

An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday.

A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details are immediately available.

Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public.

Mourners from as far away as California attended.

2 years ago we met an amazing man by the name of Mr. Antonio Basco. He was married for 22yrs to his wife Margie Kay...

Posted by Perches Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

