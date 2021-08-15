BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man struck, killed by vehicle after accident on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NOPD investigators said a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday...
NOPD investigators said a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday (Aug. 15) on Interstate-10 in New Orleans East.(File photo)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man involved in a traffic accident early Sunday (Aug. 15) morning on Interstate-10 in New Orleans East was struck and killed by another vehicle after stepping out to inspect damage, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said it is investigating the traffic fatality as a hit-and-run, because the occupants of the vehicle that struck and killed the 45-year-old victim abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The victim was struck at approximately 1:37 a.m. on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two hours later.

Authorities said the man initially was involved in a two-vehicle accident in which he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him and stepped onto the highway to survey that damage. He was struck by the third vehicle at a rate of speed not yet disclosed by investigators. Hit-and-run driving that results in a fatality is punishable in Louisiana by a prison term of up to 10 years.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205, or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted

Latest News

Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are probing two fatal shootings reported...
2 killed by shootings Saturday in Jefferson Parish
Jameis Winston
Sunday Morning Headlines, Aug. 15
Zack Fredella
Zack: Sunday Morning Forecast