Man struck, killed by vehicle after accident on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man involved in a traffic accident early Sunday (Aug. 15) morning on Interstate-10 in New Orleans East was struck and killed by another vehicle after stepping out to inspect damage, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said it is investigating the traffic fatality as a hit-and-run, because the occupants of the vehicle that struck and killed the 45-year-old victim abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The victim was struck at approximately 1:37 a.m. on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two hours later.

Authorities said the man initially was involved in a two-vehicle accident in which he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him and stepped onto the highway to survey that damage. He was struck by the third vehicle at a rate of speed not yet disclosed by investigators. Hit-and-run driving that results in a fatality is punishable in Louisiana by a prison term of up to 10 years.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205, or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

