Nicondra: Fred pushing towards landfall, Grace moving over the islands

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We stay on alert when tropical weather is near, but it’s looking more and more likely the immediate will see few impacts from Fred. Grace is still well away so time will tell as that system follows closely behind.

We wrap up the weekend and head into the work week with fairly standard August weather. Hot and humid conditions prevail with storms bubbling up late morning into the afternoon. Expect about a 30-40% coverage. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. By the end of the week High pressure is expected to build back in across the area allowing for mid-90s to return.

Fred regained tropical storm status early Sunday and is moving north northwest through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Satellite and radar show this as a still rather weak and disorganized system with the rain weighted to the east. The high pressure that broke down and slid east with dip in the jet stream just north of our region helped trigger Sunday’s storms for us and is allowing Fred to trend more north. Should the storm continue on this track through the night into tomorrow the vast majority of rain and gusty winds will remain well east with only minor impacts off shore. The only area to watch will be parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, St. Tammany, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes outside of the Hurricane Risk Reduction System. These areas can see minor coastal flooding anytime there is a persistent easterly wind. A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning.

If Grace stays together as it tracks across the Greater Antilles it could be in the central Gulf in about 5 days. Because of the land interaction and fluctuations in the circulation models will have a hard time giving an accurate forecast. Expect a lot of uncertainty with the future of Grace as it looks like it will follow nearly the same path over the Greater Antilles as Fred. Depending on how the circulation holds up as it passes over the mountainous islands it could fall a part or reform slightly off shore making it more viable. We will get more certainty in the forecast once the circulation moves past the islands.

