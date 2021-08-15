BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in Marrero leaves one woman dead

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block...
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero on August 14 around 8:55 a.m.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero on August 14 around 8:55 a.m.

Police responded to a call stating someone inside a home had been shot. Shortly after a female was discovered inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

