Shooting in Marrero leaves one woman dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero on August 14 around 8:55 a.m.

Police responded to a call stating someone inside a home had been shot. Shortly after a female was discovered inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.