BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Turnover bug bites the Saints in the first half, recover to take lead over Ravens

Saints 14-9 Ravens, Halftime
Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston both got work in the first half for the Saints. (Staff photo by...
Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston both got work in the first half for the Saints. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints gave the ball away three times in the first half against Baltimore. Two fumbles lost (Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman), and two interceptions.

Even with all the giveaways, the Saints still lead at the break, 14-9 over Baltimore.

The Black and Gold’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a Tony Jones, Jr. 18-yard touchdown run.

The second touchdown, a Jameis Winston to Lil’Jordan Humphrey 8-yard connection.

Winston went 8-of-12, 96 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints. He went 8-of-12 passing, 81 yards, and one interception.

A notable development for the Saints pregame was the return of Michael Thomas. He’s been rehabbing his ankle in Philadelphia, but made the trip to Baltimore to be with the Black and Gold.

Coach Payton and Thomas have been in contact recently after a riff developed over how the receiver was handling his rehab.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted

Latest News

Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore
Michael Thomas is reportedly meeting the Saints in Baltimore.
Michael Thomas joins the Saints in Baltimore
Patrick Mahomes grabs the top spot in the rankings.
FFF: Ranking the starting 32 NFL QB’s
The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point: Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2021