Turnover bug bites the Saints in the first half, recover to take lead over Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints gave the ball away three times in the first half against Baltimore. Two fumbles lost (Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman), and two interceptions.

Even with all the giveaways, the Saints still lead at the break, 14-9 over Baltimore.

The Black and Gold’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a Tony Jones, Jr. 18-yard touchdown run.

The second touchdown, a Jameis Winston to Lil’Jordan Humphrey 8-yard connection.

Winston went 8-of-12, 96 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints. He went 8-of-12 passing, 81 yards, and one interception.

A notable development for the Saints pregame was the return of Michael Thomas. He’s been rehabbing his ankle in Philadelphia, but made the trip to Baltimore to be with the Black and Gold.

#Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the field pregame in a walking boot on his left leg. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/8CX5ehGvWf — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2021

Coach Payton and Thomas have been in contact recently after a riff developed over how the receiver was handling his rehab.

