Zack: Fred reorganizing in the Gulf; watching Grace closely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the tropics in weather this weekend as we are monitoring two systems out there.

Locally neither will have an impact on our weather today or really any point this week. Expect daily storms to fire up each afternoon with about a 30-40% coverage. Highs will top out in the low 90s before we trend upwards to possibly the middle 90s come the end of the work week. That’s all in response to a building high pressure which could lead to less rain by week’s end.

As for the remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace, both are still weak in nature which is good news. However, Fred is now located in the Southeast Gulf and is showing sings of reorganizing this morning. I would think later today Fred may be upgraded back to a tropical storm but all track models remain east of us. This type of track would mean no impacts for our local area.

Tropical Storm Grace seems like the bigger threat to the Gulf just because the latest National Hurricane Center track takes it to the central Gulf in about 5 days. I must caution you though, there is a lot of uncertainty with the future of Grace just because it looks poised to take the same path over the Greater Antilles that Fred took. This could lead to the storm dissipating altogether. Until Grace gets past some of these islands by Tuesday into Wednesday, we really won’t know much about the future of the storm.

