3 storm systems now being tracked in the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall today along the Florida panhandle. For the FOX 8 viewing area, that means a slight north to northeast flow, highs in the low 90s, and only stray storms.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace will impact Hispaniola today. This will serve to weaken the storm in the short-term, but as it moves over the western Caribbean and ultimately the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will have time to regain strength. Ultimately, Grace is expected to stay south of the FOX 8 viewing area. thanks to high pressure building in late in the week and this weekend.

A third disturbance -- Tropical Depression 8 -- is near Bermuda and likely to move around the island in the coming days, but poses no threat to the New Orleans or Gulf Coast regions. If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be assigned the name Henri.

Locally, it looks like storm chances will increase through mid-week before decreasing again in time for the weekend. With high pressure and less storm activity this weekend, expect the heat to return in full force. Highs could reach the mid to upper 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.