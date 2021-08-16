BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: 3 active systems in the tropics-Fortunately no concern for us

Tropics are active
Tropics are active(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mid August and no surprise that the tropics are brewing. We have 3 systems out there and fortunately we have no concerns with any of them. Fred will make landfall along the Florida panhandle today. For the FOX 8 viewing area, that means a slight north to northeast flow, highs in the low 90s, and only stray storms.

Meanwhile Grace will impact Hispaniola today. This will serve to weaken the storm in the short-term, but as it moves over the western Caribbean and ultimately the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will have time to regain strength. Ultimately, we expect Grace to stay south of the FOX 8 viewing area thanks to high pressure building in late in the week and this weekend.

Tropical Depression 8 will likely become Henri, is near Bermuda and likely to move around the island in the coming days, but it poses no threat to us.

So, locally, it looks like storm chances will increase through mid-week before decreasing again in time for the weekend. With high pressure and less storm activity this weekend, expect the heat to return in full force. Highs could reach the mid to upper 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Tracking The Science for Monday, Aug. 16
Tracking The Science for Monday, Aug. 16
Satellite imagery shows three tropical storms or disturbances being tracked Monday at 7 a.m. by...
3 storm systems now being tracked in the tropics
Morning weather update for Monday, Aug. 16
Morning weather update for Monday, Aug. 16
Tropics Heating Up
Shelby: Active Tropics & Summer Heat