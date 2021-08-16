Bruce: 3 active systems in the tropics-Fortunately no concern for us

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mid August and no surprise that the tropics are brewing. We have 3 systems out there and fortunately we have no concerns with any of them. Fred will make landfall along the Florida panhandle today. For the FOX 8 viewing area, that means a slight north to northeast flow, highs in the low 90s, and only stray storms.

BRUCE: 3 systems at once as it is that time of year for the tropics. Fortunately, we have no threat. We have a long season left and will take every day in August without a storm threat. Florida will get hit by Fred this evening near Panama City w/winds just below hurricane force. pic.twitter.com/vYsBKeCwvj — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile Grace will impact Hispaniola today. This will serve to weaken the storm in the short-term, but as it moves over the western Caribbean and ultimately the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will have time to regain strength. Ultimately, we expect Grace to stay south of the FOX 8 viewing area thanks to high pressure building in late in the week and this weekend.

Tropical Depression 8 will likely become Henri, is near Bermuda and likely to move around the island in the coming days, but it poses no threat to us.

So, locally, it looks like storm chances will increase through mid-week before decreasing again in time for the weekend. With high pressure and less storm activity this weekend, expect the heat to return in full force. Highs could reach the mid to upper 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.