Local veteran reacts to chaos in Afghanistan; Cassidy attacks Biden’s troop withdrawal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local marine who served in Afghanistan says the chaos in the country is disturbing, while Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican, criticized President Joe Biden over his Afghanistan policy.

Chris Cox says he was in Afghanistan in 2010 for months. He is now the commander of the New Orleans VFW post.

He reacted to images and videos of hundreds of Afghans chasing and jumping on a moving U.S. military aircraft in Kabul.

“It’s hard, I mean heartbreaking obviously is the easiest answer when any kind of pain drives somebody to that extreme,” said Cox.

U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan for 20 years and the U.S. has spent billions of dollars training Afghans.

“Obviously, we’re not able to have a long-lasting impact. That country’s been, you know, fought over and argued about, for centuries, so it’s not like we’re going to go in as Chris Cox, as a marine at the time and actually have a lasting impact but we did try to relieve some of the suffering and try to save as many lives and try to make people live instead of survive as best we could,” said Cox.

The Taliban took control of the country and its government on Sunday sparking fears among Afghans who believe their homeland will return to a place with less freedom and oppression.

“I believe it’s going to be as bad as you think it’s going to be. It’s not going to be easy and there’s no one out there right now who’s able to, to help them stand against what anybody could classify as tyranny. The best we can do as veterans and as military members is make sure we have the right mindset and we’re best prepared to help out those who need help that we can have direct impact on,” said Cox.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Monday and said he stands “squarely” by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Biden said he had to choose whether to stick with a withdrawal agreement made by then President Donald Trump or send thousands more military members to fight what he called a “third decade” of war.

“I will not repeat the mistakes we’ve made in the past, mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States,” said Biden.

Biden talked about the rapid surrender of the Afghan army to the Taliban despite the billions the U.S. had spent training the army.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting the war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” said Biden.

But Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, slammed Biden’s withdrawal policy.

“President Biden’s policy has obviously been a disaster and Afghanistan had actually gotten to a place where for very few American troops, almost none of whom were in harm’s way, but bringing with our American troops others from other countries, so they’re sharing the bill, sharing the responsibility, we had Afghanistan in a stable situation in which Al Qaeda was not coming back, in which women could flourish, in which modern Democracy could take root. Now because President Biden said just let’s pull out fast anyway, it’s all going to pieces. So, I strongly object to what the president’s done,” said Cassidy.

FOX 8 asked Cassidy if he supported the troop withdrawal that former President Donald Trump negotiated.

“So, what President Trump had done had continually pull down our troop, numbers of troops and pulled them back from frontlines and brought in allies to spread the responsibility and the expense and I think President Trump, where he ended up is where we needed to be, so I do support what President Trump did,” Cassidy responded.

Cox did not get into the politics of the withdrawal plans.

“Do I think that all U.S. troops should be pulled out of Afghanistan? It’s not really a question that anybody who’s served in uniform or understands that culture can easily answer. It’s not a question of policy, it’s not a question of government, it’s a question of doing the best you can when you have the opportunity to do it and if it’s time to go for whatever reason--I can’t possibly know the big picture or the big plan but if it’s time to go, it’s definitely time to go,” he said.

Some veterans say the images coming out of Afghanistan now can be triggering for some military personnel who served there, so they urge their fellow veterans to get help if they need it.

“The images and the stories that people are seeing on the news are hard for any human to see, it’s tragic, it’s heartbreaking and it’s painful to watch at times so I recommend talking about your feelings, if you’re a veteran and you can go to the VA, go to the VA, talk to somebody who can give you some guidance. If you just need somebody to share your feelings with, come the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or the American Legion, talk to your family, talk to your friends, talk to fellow veterans, just talk about don’t keep it inside, you’re not doing anybody any favors being strong and silent,” said Cox.

