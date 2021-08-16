BBB Accredited Business
LSU DE Ali Gaye looking to pump us his numbers in 2021

Ali Gaye celebrates at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Photo By:...
Ali Gaye celebrates at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Photo By: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics(Chris Parent | Chris Parent)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In his first season with the Purple and Gold, Ali Gaye put up some impressive stats in a 10-game season. Thirty-two tackles, 9.5 those tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. In 2021, Gaye is looking to pump up those numbers.

“Building off my weaknesses. Also, building off what I did from last year. Not focusing too much on that. Just improving on all aspects of my game pass rush wise. Finishing plays and executing my assignments even better,” said Ali Gaye.

Gaye spent time in Arizona and Kansas for junior college ball, but nothing will ever compare to his experience in Baton Rouge.

“It’s been a hell of experience being at Arizona and Kansas. Going to all those schools, nothing compared to being here. I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned a lot, met a lot of different people. I’ve met a lot of friends and family. I’ve been treated like family ever since I’ve been here. Thinking about leaving would be sad. I’ve built a lot of bonds here. I love being here. I love being in Louisiana, Baton Rouge specifically. I love Tiger Nation. I love all the fans, and the love they show us. So it’s definitely been a family atmosphere. It’ll be sad to leave this place,” said Gaye

Gaye, a Seattle native, is a huge fan of seafood. What he loves most, crawfish.

