LSU freshman RB’s Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner catching Coach O’s eye

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson will be QB1 for LSU when they open against UCLA. Now even though he’s the backup, freshman Garrett Nussmeier is exhibiting starter potential in the future.

“Competition helps us all. I’ll tell you what, Garrett’s stepped up. Max has stepped up. Both of those guys are working hard. They’re both having great camps. We knew Garrett is very talented, especially when he’s extending plays with his feet. He made some outstanding plays today. He hasn’t had many interceptions. He’s improved from the spring. He’s very focused, he’s a leader. He’s got the ‘it’ factor out there. Our guys believe in him. So I’m happy with both quarterbacks,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Staying in the backfield, two freshman running backs are also catching Coach O’s eye, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner.

“Armoni’s been making some big plays. He’s smooth, he’s fast, he can get to the edge. Runs over the middle, but he avoids tackles. Can go side by side fast. He’s good with the ball in his hands. Corey’s a physical back. Corey didn’t show out as much as Armoni did when we didn’t get the pads on, but last two days of pads, Corey’s showed out. It’s hard to tackle him because he has such a lower body. Very good between the belly and the thighs. He has a good trunk, lower center of gravity is what I wanted to say. He’s hard. He’s got big shoulders. He showed out today now, he’s hard to tackle,” said Orgeron. ”

At some point Johnson could have another weapon on offense in Derek Stingley, Jr.

”We were gonna do it this week. In fact, we were gonna do it the day he got a minor injury. And I talked to Jake (Peetz) and I talked to Derek about the type of plays we were gonna run. We’re gonna see where we are next week. I don’t know if he’s gonna be full-speed next week. Obviously I’m not gonna play him both ways if he’s not full-speed. We have to play that by ear.”

LSU is back on the practice field Monday. The Tigers are hopeful Stingley will be suited up some time this week.

