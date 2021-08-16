LSU opens at No. 11 in Garland Gillen’s AP preseason college football poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - College football is almost here. So to kick it off right, we need some rankings to fulfill our insatiable hunger for football.

The Associated Press preseason college football poll is coming out today. Here’s a few bullet points from my rankings.

Alabama is No. 1, not much debate here. The Tide won it all last year, and they reload with another group of 4 and 5-star recruits.

Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Oklahoma round out my top five. Georgia and Clemson meet in Week 1, meaning this poll will see some early movement at the top.

The AAC has only one representative in my rankings. The Cincinnati Bearcats start at No. 9.

LSU finished last season at 5-5. But the past is the past. With 18 of 22 starters returning in 2021, I started them out at No. 11.

The Sun Belt is well represented with two entries into my poll. Coastal Carolina at No. 12, and the Ragin’ Cajuns sit at No. 14.

Rounding out my top 25 is the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian is the new coach, and that offense should hum under his guidance.

The SEC holds the most spots in my initial rankings with six schools.

My full AP Top 25:

1) Alabama

2) Ohio State

3) Georgia

4) Clemson

5) Oklahoma

6) Notre Dame

7) Florida

8) Iowa State

9) Cincinnati

10) North Carolina

11) LSU

12) Coastal Carolina

13) Wisconsin

14) Louisiana

15) Texas A&M

16) Oregon

17) Iowa

18) Auburn

19) Liberty

20) USC

21) Miami

22) TCU

23) Indiana

24) Arizona St.

25) Texas

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.