LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.

Alabama is ranked No. 1. The Tide is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia to round out the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.

CLICK HERE for the full list of ranked teams.

RELATED: LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll

The SEC has five teams in the AP Top 25.

