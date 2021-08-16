BBB Accredited Business
Man killed Friday in New Orleans double shooting identified by coroner

The Orleans Parish Coroner's office identified 32-year-old Djuan Brown as the man killed in an...
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office identified 32-year-old Djuan Brown as the man killed in an Aug. 13 double shooting in the 2200 block of Piety Street.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man slain last week in a New Orleans double shooting has been identified by authorities.

Djuan Brown, 32, was the man fatally shot last Friday (Aug. 13) in the Florida neighborhood, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said Monday.

According to New Orleans police, Brown and another man were sitting inside a car when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire into the vehicle around 5:45 p.m. The victims escaped to the intersection of Ursula Spencer Way and Humanity Street, where emergency medical crews located them.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was rushed to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

Police have not disclosed the condition of the second victim, nor named a suspect or motive for the shooting.

