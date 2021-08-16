BBB Accredited Business
Power out for more than 3,300 Entergy customers in River Ridge area

More than 3,300 Entergy New Orleans customers in the River Ridge area were without power early...
More than 3,300 Entergy New Orleans customers in the River Ridge area were without power early Monday (Aug. 16).(Entergy New Orleans)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 3,300 Entergy New Orleans customers in the River Ridge area were without power early Monday (Aug. 16).

The cause of the outage was not immediately detailed by the utility company. But an outage map indicated 3,350 customers in the area lost power at 2:23 a.m. Entergy estimated power would be restored to those affected around 6 a.m.

