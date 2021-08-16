BBB Accredited Business
Pregnant woman killed in vehicle in New Orleans

A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.
By Mykal Vincent
Aug. 16, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman was shot around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 near the intersections of Higgins Boulevard and Louisa Street. Police say she was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the body.

Police say the victim was seven months pregnant.

She was transported to a hospital where she and the unborn child were pronounced dead.

No further information is currently available.

