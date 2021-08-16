BBB Accredited Business
Saints waived/injured kicker Brett Maher; trim roster to 85 players

Saints cut roster down to 85 players. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints made five roster moves to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players.

They waived kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation. Maher was brought in to fill in for Wil Lutz while he’s out with an injury.

They also waived/injured running back Stevie Scott. New Orleans also released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and defensive end Noah Spence. Tackle Kyle Murphy was placed on injured reserve.

