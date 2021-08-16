BBB Accredited Business
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lindsey Williams was always surrounded by a big, loving family.

So when the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says her live-in, ex-boyfriend Shawn Chaisson shot her to death inside her Marrero home Saturday night, it didn’t take long until they all rushed to her side.

“I asked if I could see her, they said you can’t see her in this condition because she was shot in the head,” said Adrienne Breaux.

Her aunt, Adrienne Breaux says Lindsey was shot while in her bed. Her 11-year-old son, Ashton was inside at the time.

She says the only reason Chaisson was still in her life was because of Lindsey’s selfless nature.

“She fed him, she gave him a place to live, he used her car, everything that’s who she is. We don’t know what he can do to anyone else that’s out there, you murder someone in their bed they’re defenseless,” said Breaux.

The family gathered to mourn together outside her home, placing flowers and candles in her memory.

“Lindsey was a beautiful soul to everyone who ever met her,” said Breaux.

“She was my best friend my role model, she helped me through everything,” said sister, Demi Williams. But with her accused murderer still on the run, the father of Lindsey’s son says he still fears for his son’s safety, a child who’s grieving a loss well beyond his years.

“He still has to go the rest of his life not being around his mom and it hurts it hurts my son so bad, I just hope they catch him soon,” said Brock Nieto.

“We want justice and we need justice for her son someone’s helping him,” said Breaux.

“She was the best mom in the world,” said Ashton Nieto.

Chaisson’s described as a white male, approximately 5′ 7′' weighing 130 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

