Summer storms return Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chance for daily storms will return on Tuesday and last for a few days. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the lower 90s. A strong area of high pressure will send temperatures even hotter by the weekend and early next week.

It will also steer Grace to our south most likely into Mexico later this week.

Rain chances will return to near zero by the weekend with the hot high pressure overhead.

