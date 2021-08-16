BBB Accredited Business
Summer storms return Tuesday

Very hot by the weekend
Very hot by late week
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chance for daily storms will return on Tuesday and last for a few days. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the lower 90s. A strong area of high pressure will send temperatures even hotter by the weekend and early next week.

It will also steer Grace to our south most likely into Mexico later this week.

Rain chances will return to near zero by the weekend with the hot high pressure overhead.

