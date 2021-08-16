BBB Accredited Business
Suspected murderer of Marrero woman in custody, JPSO says

Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair and blue eyes(JPSO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ex-boyfriend suspected of murdering a 29-year-old Marrero mother over the weekend has been arrested, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday (Aug. 16).

The agency provided no immediate details about the apprehension of Shawn Luke Chiasson, but JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd said shortly before 10 a.m. that the 26-year-old accused killer of Lindsey Williams “is in custody.”

Detectives on Sunday named Chiasson as the man who fatally shot Williams in the bedroom of her home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive. The killing was reported Saturday around 9 a.m. Authorities described Chiasson, who has a history of domestic violence arrests, as the former boyfriend of the victim.

https://www.fox8live.com/2021/08/16/she-was-best-mom-world-11-year-old-son-friends-family-remember-marrero-woman-killed-inside-her-home/

Williams’ grieving family members, which include an 11-year-old son, said she recently had allowed Chiasson to stay at her home when he was in need of housing.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

