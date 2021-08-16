BBB Accredited Business
Tulane’s new coordinators bring fresh perspective in fall camp

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.(Chris Hagan)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Hoping to capitalize on the experience of their roster, the Green Wave have two new coordinators calling the shots on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Chip Long is tasked with raising the bar even higher than Will Hall left it a year ago.

“He’s going to push you to your breaking point because you never know what your breaking point is if you never reach it,” says running back Cameron Carroll. “So he’s going to push you each and every day to be the best you that you can be.”

That push comes both physically and mentally, where Long expects his players to be adaptable for any situation the defense throws their way.

“He’s very, very particular about details,” says Carroll. “So I definitely feel like on game day, whatever issues you feel like you may have, he’ll have a solution for you.”

“If we want to win and want to be the program we say we want to be, we have to feed off his energy and what he expects and what he wants,” says running back Devin Brumfield. “I think we’re doing a great job of that, and we’re still on the climb.”

Meanwhile defensively, Chris Hampton, who re-joins the Wave after a year at Duke, is focused on fixing a defense that gave up the most explosive plays in the country.

Together, the goal is not only for Long and Hampton to excel at their jobs and take advantage of talent, but to bring new perspective for how Tulane can get over the hump and push toward the top of the conference.

“I’ve been able to come here and say these are some good ideas and things we did there,” says Hampton. “Coach Long has done the same thing. He’s been a bunch of different places. He brings up great ideas and things we should do. He tells me things I should do on defense and things that have given him trouble in the past. So we piggy back off each other.”

Certainly, it will take both coordinators best efforts against Oklahoma to open the season. In the pre-season AP Poll revealed Monday morning, the Sooners came in ranked second in the country.

