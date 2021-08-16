What this week looks like for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints took Monday off to heal all those camp aches and pains accumulated over the last few weeks.

The Black and Gold are back on the practice field Tuesday for their first of five straight practices. Training camp officially ends on Saturday.

New Orleans will host Jacksonville on Monday Night Football, Aug. 23.

The Saints will conclude their preseason against the Cardinals in the Dome, Saturday, Aug. 28

The roster will need to be trimmed to 85 players by Tuesday, and eventually will need to get down to 53 players for the regular season.

