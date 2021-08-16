BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

What this week looks like for the Saints

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints took Monday off to heal all those camp aches and pains accumulated over the last few weeks.

The Black and Gold are back on the practice field Tuesday for their first of five straight practices. Training camp officially ends on Saturday.

New Orleans will host Jacksonville on Monday Night Football, Aug. 23.

The Saints will conclude their preseason against the Cardinals in the Dome, Saturday, Aug. 28

The roster will need to be trimmed to 85 players by Tuesday, and eventually will need to get down to 53 players for the regular season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Saints with 6 turnovers against the Ravens
Jeff Duncan recaps the Saints-Ravens game
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore
Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston both got work in the first half for the Saints. (Staff photo by...
Turnover bug bites the Saints in the first half, recover to take lead over Ravens