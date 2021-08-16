BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Woman shot, killed in Desire Area, NOPD confirms

A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.
A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman was shot around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 near the intersections of Higgins Boulevard and Louisa Street.

Police say she was shot in the body and was later pronounced dead.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
Biden's Afghanistan plan a 'disaster,' Cassidy says
Biden's Afghanistan plan a 'disaster,' Cassidy says
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy criticized President Joe Biden’s policy on Afghanistan as the country...
Cassidy calls Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘a disaster;’ White House defends its policy
The difference between COVID-19 and RSV
The difference between COVID-19 and RSV