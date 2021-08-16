Woman shot, killed in Desire Area, NOPD confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman was shot around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 near the intersections of Higgins Boulevard and Louisa Street.

Police say she was shot in the body and was later pronounced dead.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.