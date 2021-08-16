Woman shot, killed in Desire Area, NOPD confirms
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following a shooting in the Desire Area of New Orleans on Monday, police say.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman was shot around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 near the intersections of Higgins Boulevard and Louisa Street.
Police say she was shot in the body and was later pronounced dead.
No further information is currently available.
