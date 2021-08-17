2 men shot to death inside vehicle in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were found shot to death inside a vehicle late Monday night (Aug. 16) in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The double homicide was discovered after officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:16 p.m. in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not determined a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

