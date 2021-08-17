After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Winston struggles (full passing chart)

Jameis Winston was back with the first team Tuesday and did not look his best. The Saints pressure from the first team defensive line never allowed him to get comfortable. Four of the five Saints starting offensive linemen were playing. James Hurst played in place of Ryan Ramczyk.

Team Period #1

Winston opened with an incompletion and was hit as he threw it by Marcus Davenport. Two plays later, Winston threw the ball away to avoid another sack.

His final pass of the period was a dump off to Latavius Murray. Christian Ringo chased Winston out of the pocket.

Team Period #2

Winston’s best pass came right out of the gate in this period when he found Marquez Callaway on a deep route for a huge gain. Callaway beat Marshon Lattimore in coverage.

Winston next four pass attempts resulted in sacks, according to my chart. Although he may have gotten one or two off for short gains depending on how it was ruled. By my count, DeMario Davis, Cam Jordan (twice) and Malcolm Roach all got sacks in the period.

Team Period #3 (two-minute)

Winston opened with a quick hitch to Callaway.

He overthrew his next attempt. Winston tried to check it down on his next pass, but Kwon Alexander was there to break up the pass.

Winston was able to hit Lil’ Jordan Humphrey on a slant for a first down.

On first down, Davenport broke through for a sack. On second down, Winston checked it down to Latavius Murray. There was nearly a sack on this play as well.

On third down, P.J. Williams broke up an in-breaking route in the middle of the field.

The drive ended when Winston badly misfired and overshot Deonte Harris on an out route.

Winston fared much better in his second opportunity. After taking a sack on first down, Winston went to Devonta Freeman in the flat for about ten yards. He next found Juwan Johnson on a deep out/sail route for a big gain. Johnson beat Davis in coverage.

With a new set of downs, Jordan sacked Winston once again on first down. On second down, Winston threw the ball to no one in the middle of field. It’s unknown who he was targeting on that play or it may have just came out of his hands wrong.

On third and ten, Winston was able to take off and gain 20 yards with his feet and got to the ten. With nine seconds remaining, he found Freeman once again in the flat who was able to get to the two-yard line.

On his final play, Winston scanned the field, while Davis came on a late blitz. Winston bought some time with his feet then found Callaway in the end zone for a score.

Take Two: Hill has a good day (full passing chart)

Hill ran with the second team and had a good day. He climbed the pocket well and was decisive and accurate with his throws.

Team Period #1

Hill opened up with a strong throw to Deonte Harris for about 12 yards. Harris ran what I’m calling the ‘Deonte Harris route’ where he came in motion at full speed, ran up upfield about 15 yards then broke off to the comeback on the sideline.

Hill’s next throw was a dart to Callaway on an out route for another 12-yard gain. Two plays later, Hill went to Freeman on a check down. Then he went back to Freeman on a play-action, speed out for a short gain.

Team Period #2

On the second play of the period, Hill found Johnson for eight yards. He then went back to Callaway on another comeback for a double-digit gain.

His next play was impressive. Feeling pressure coming from his left, he was able to leave the pocket and fire a strike on the move to Humphrey for about 15 yards.

He followed that up with his best pass of the day. Once again Hill got pressure, this time he climbed the pocket and threw a dime to Ethan Wolf on a deep over route. The problem was Wolf dropped what would have been about a 25-yard gain.

Team Period #3 (two- minute)

On first down, Hill went to Tony Jones, Jr. in the flat for about six. He then missed Jones in the flat on second down.

On third down, Hill found Ty Montgomery on a slant route for a first down.

Next, Hill was chased out of the pocket and made a good decision to run the ball and gain another first down.

His next attempt was a throwaway followed by a blown-up screen to Jones by David Onyemata. Then, on third down, Grant Haley broke up a ball.

On fourth down, Hill found Kawaan Baker on a dig route for 12 yards to move the sticks.

With 28 seconds remaining, he missed Baker on a fade route but then connected with Jones on a slant to put the team in field goal range.

Hill’s final two-minute opportunity did not go as well. He missed Humphrey on a back shoulder sideline throw with Paulson Adebo in coverage. Then he missed on a corner route to the same sideline on second down.

On third down, they called a quarterback draw that was stuffed. His final play was ruled a sack although he was able to climb the pocket and hit Nick Vannett for a big gain. It was a close call but the horn blew ending the period after the play.

Take Three: Key returns and absences

There was no bigger name back to work than #58 Kwon Alexander. The linebacker received some first team reps next to Davis and had a pass break-up. Sean Payton said he is ahead of schedule.

Safeties P.J. Williams and Marcus Williams were back to work after missing some time. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith was back in uniform but did not appear to do team drills.

Payton Turner, Pete Werner and TommyLee Lewis were not present at practice. Ethan Greenidge, Alex Armah and Dwayne Washington were absent as well.

KeiVarae Russell went to the Covid/reserve list.

Take Four: Other Top Plays

Defensive back Lawrence Woods had two pass breakups during team. One came on a deep route from Ian Book. The other came on a Trevor Simien throw.

Speaking of Simien, he connected with Jake Lampman on deep/nine route down the right sideline for a big gain.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The Saints went indoors Tuesday for their 15th practice. They have four practices remaining in camp.

- Interesting comments from Malcolm Jenkins following practice. He said he’s never felt so confident about a defense going into a season than he does this year. Strong words for that group.

- With Brett Maher’s injury, I fully expect the Saints to sign a kicker soon.

