Authorities trying to locate missing Ponchatoula teen, sheriff says

Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants,...
Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. His left arm is in a blue cast.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Ponchatoula, said Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. His left arm is in a blue cast.

Anyone that has information regarding Felder’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective L. Bridges at 985-245-6150.

