Beignet Fest the latest cancelation due to rise in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Beignet Fest organizer has canceled this year’s event.

The fest was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25.

Organizers say they are looking forward to returning in 2022.

“In the meantime, our community could use your help,” Sherwood Collins, founder and executive director of Beignet Fest and the Tres Doux Foundation said in a statement on Aug. 17. “First and foremost, if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and have not received one, please get it now.”

Collins also asked ticket holders to consider donating the value of the ticket to the Tres Doux Foundation to help them reach their yearly goals. Ticket holders will receive an email with information on how to get a refund or make a donation.

“To keep the spirit of the festival alive, we encourage would-be festival goers to ‘fest in place’ on September 25 by visiting food vendors that were slated to participate in the event. You will have an opportunity to enjoy amazing beignet dishes and also help ease the financial blow the vendors are experiencing missing the festival for a second year in a row. Stay tuned for more details from food vendors to come on social media,” Collins said.

