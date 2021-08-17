Bruce: Typical August PM storms-Staying hot and humid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today through Thursday will be very typical for mid August. The daily mix of sun and storms returns today. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the low to mid 90s.

Late week and this weekend, a strong area of high pressure will send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s with dry, sunny skies.

That same high pressure will also keep Grace well to our south.

Bruce: Fred is gone as we watch Grace to our southeast and Henri way out in the Atlantic. Neither of these pose a threat to us. Expect typical August PM storms through Thursday. Then a drier big heat wave Friday into the weekend that will keep Grace well south. pic.twitter.com/j8QQOcqJNk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 17, 2021

We can expect the hot conditions and mostly dry skies to continue into early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.