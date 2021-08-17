BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Typical August PM storms-Staying hot and humid

Active tropics but no worries here
Active tropics but no worries here(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today through Thursday will be very typical for mid August. The daily mix of sun and storms returns today. It will be typically hot with highs generally in the low to mid 90s.

Late week and this weekend, a strong area of high pressure will send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s with dry, sunny skies.

That same high pressure will also keep Grace well to our south.

We can expect the hot conditions and mostly dry skies to continue into early next week.

