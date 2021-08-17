BBB Accredited Business
Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary in Houma going virtual through August after 11 students test positive for coronavirus

Officials have shut down in-person learning at Houma's Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary School...
Officials have shut down in-person learning at Houma's Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary School through August after 11 students tested positive for coronavirus.(Terrebonne Parish School District website)
By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUMA (WVUE) - A Houma elementary school has closed its doors and shifted to virtual instruction only through the end of August, after 11 students tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said.

Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Phillip Martin confirmed the closure Tuesday (Aug. 17), citing the Covid-19 outbreak as the reason to shut down the campus. Martin said 660 students attend the school at 2550 Coteau Rd.

The quarantine began Tuesday, Martin said, and was called “out of an abundance of caution.”

