BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fest Fest bringing NOLA musicians to porches, backyards in lieu of big concerts

Fest Fest
Fest Fest(FestFest.org)
By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Red Beans has vowed not to sit idly by as the biggest festivals of the year continue to get canceled amid a fourth surge of COVID-19.

Fest Fest will be held October 8-17 and will bring New Orleans musicians to porches and backyards across the city.

Organizers will take donations to re-hire musicians who would have performed at the fall festivals. When enough money is raised to pay for a band, a lucky donor will be picked to host a special porch or backyard popup concert in Orleans Parish.

Everyone who donates can win as long as your location fits safety protocols.

Homeowner/hosts must be vaccinated. Shows will be secret, surprise performances and attendance will be limited to 10-15 people. The “set time” for the musicians will be limited to 15-20 minutes so they can leave before crowds gather.

All of the money raised will go to the musicians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Latest News

Beignet Fest
Beignet Fest the latest cancelation due to rise in COVID cases
Covington retirement home fire
Covington retirement home fire
City Council Vax Mandate Reactions
City Council Vax Mandate Reactions
St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing found dead