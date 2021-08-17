Fest Fest bringing NOLA musicians to porches, backyards in lieu of big concerts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Red Beans has vowed not to sit idly by as the biggest festivals of the year continue to get canceled amid a fourth surge of COVID-19.

Fest Fest will be held October 8-17 and will bring New Orleans musicians to porches and backyards across the city.

Organizers will take donations to re-hire musicians who would have performed at the fall festivals. When enough money is raised to pay for a band, a lucky donor will be picked to host a special porch or backyard popup concert in Orleans Parish.

Everyone who donates can win as long as your location fits safety protocols.

Homeowner/hosts must be vaccinated. Shows will be secret, surprise performances and attendance will be limited to 10-15 people. The “set time” for the musicians will be limited to 15-20 minutes so they can leave before crowds gather.

All of the money raised will go to the musicians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.