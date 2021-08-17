Investigation into Hard Rock inspectors wins national award
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigation into the missteps that led to the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel has won a national award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Tuesday.
Inspecting the Inspectors won a national Edward R. Murrow award in the category of Large Market Television Investigative Reporting.
FOX 8′s Inspecting the Inspectors reports in February 2020 were the first to expose that three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question. Our investigation analyzed months of data from GPS devices equipped on city vehicles assigned to the inspectors that signed off on work at the Hard Rock Hotel site at 1031 Canal Street.
CONTINUING READING
- City inspectors approved work at the Hard Rock Hotel site, but GPS shows they were not there
- City inspector signed off on Hard Rock Hotel work without proper certification
- FOX 8 investigation discovers additional discrepancies with more city inspectors at Hard Rock Hotel site
- Third city inspector likely did not visit Hard Rock site when he signed off on work
- Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation
- Additional discrepancies found in suspended building inspector’s past work
- Zurik: City to demote Safety and Permits Director following discrepancies by department’s inspectors
- Zurik: City inspectors under investigation dodge pre-termination hearings with resignation and retirements
- Zurik: IG recommends felony charge for city inspector who failed to visit Hard Rock site
- Inspector General recommends charges against two more Hard Rock Hotel inspectors
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.