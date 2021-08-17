Local businesses effected by new COVID requirements

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new covid requirements take effect today in the city of New Orleans.

From now on, if you want to visit a bar or restaurant you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Blue Oak Barbecue needed a little more than four days to figure out how to execute this that’s why they’re keeping things outside for now by shutting down their dining room.

New Orleans and Company says its too early to tell how these new requirements are impacting tourism but there’s been some cancellations but no major loss of business.

October was supposed to be the best month since the beginning of the pandemic. The cancelling of jazz fest brings about a 500 million dollar blow, but for New Orleans and Company, safety is paramount.

The biggest gains in vaccination over the past 4 days were seen in the under 18 group, jumping up 5.7 percent.

Overall, today the city crossed two thresholds. More than 60 percent of all residents have at least one shot. That’s more than 75 percent of eligible residents 12 and older.

