BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU treasures kicker Cade York

LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game...
LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. LSU won 37-34 over the Gators. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny | Brad McClenny)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished 2020 with a 5-5 record and without kicker Cade York, the Tigers might have lost to Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Florida to finish 2-8.

LSU wouldn’t trade York for any kicker in the country. His school-record 57-yard field goal through the Gainesville fog to beat No. 6 Florida will live on for years to come.

York actually hit six field goals that were 50 yards or longer last season, another LSU record. Overall, he was 18-of-21, which is nearly 86%. The challenge now is to somehow improve.

Even when you’re a kicker as good as York, you can hear it from your teammates, “Oh, those kickers, they don’t even do anything at practice.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Latest News

Max Johnson not phased by QB1 status
Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.
‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Tulane’s new coordinators bring fresh perspective in fall camp
Ali Gaye celebrates at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Photo By:...
LSU DE Ali Gaye looking to pump us his numbers in 2021