BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD investigating 3 homicides in 24 hours; shootings up 58%

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In 24 hours, New Orleans police have investigated three homicides, a double shooting on Clouet Street, and the shooting of a 17-year-old in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Among those killed, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson says a woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed inside of a vehicle in broad daylight. She and the unborn child died a short time later.

According to the city’s calls for service data, shootings are up 58% this year compared to last. Homicides are also up and there is a 77% increase in carjackings happening across New Orleans. Chief Ferguson says his department remains committed and they’re making significant arrests every day.

“Violent crime, be it a global pandemic, we are committed. We will remain engaged. We are showing that through proactive engagement and our follow up investigations that have resulted in arrests,” says Chief Ferguson.

“You know the question is solutions, so what are our remedies? A group of us are huddling and trying to come up with a systematic plan to come up with all the issues,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf.

In the case of the pregnant woman who was killed, police are still searching for the shooter. They need the public’s help. If you know anything, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Latest News

A one-day-old alligator at the Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery in Covington, LA
Visitors to the Insta-Gator Ranch play ‘mom’ to baby alligators
Vaccine mandate and restaurants
Vaccine mandate and restaurants
NOPD crime meeting
NOPD crime meeting
Very hot by the weekend
Rain chances go down late week