NOPD investigating 3 homicides in 24 hours; shootings up 58%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In 24 hours, New Orleans police have investigated three homicides, a double shooting on Clouet Street, and the shooting of a 17-year-old in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Among those killed, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson says a woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed inside of a vehicle in broad daylight. She and the unborn child died a short time later.

According to the city’s calls for service data, shootings are up 58% this year compared to last. Homicides are also up and there is a 77% increase in carjackings happening across New Orleans. Chief Ferguson says his department remains committed and they’re making significant arrests every day.

“Violent crime, be it a global pandemic, we are committed. We will remain engaged. We are showing that through proactive engagement and our follow up investigations that have resulted in arrests,” says Chief Ferguson.

“You know the question is solutions, so what are our remedies? A group of us are huddling and trying to come up with a systematic plan to come up with all the issues,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf.

In the case of the pregnant woman who was killed, police are still searching for the shooter. They need the public’s help. If you know anything, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.

