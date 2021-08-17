Off-duty deputy arrested for firing gun into storage facility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after reportedly firing a pistol into a business.

According to Slidell Police, 29-year-old Bradley Garrott, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, fired a Glock 9mm into the Extra Space Storage facility on Northshore Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The gunshots damaged glass and several storage units, police say. Nobody was injured.

Garrott remained on the scene and was placed under arrest without incident. He’s charged with criminal damage over $50,000, illegal use of weapons, and criminal trespassing.

