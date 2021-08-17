BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Off-duty deputy arrested for firing gun into storage facility

Bradley Garrott was arrested for allegedly firing a Glock 9mm into a storage facility in Slidell.
Bradley Garrott was arrested for allegedly firing a Glock 9mm into a storage facility in Slidell.(SPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after reportedly firing a pistol into a business.

According to Slidell Police, 29-year-old Bradley Garrott, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, fired a Glock 9mm into the Extra Space Storage facility on Northshore Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The gunshots damaged glass and several storage units, police say. Nobody was injured.

Garrott remained on the scene and was placed under arrest without incident. He’s charged with criminal damage over $50,000, illegal use of weapons, and criminal trespassing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says

Latest News

Beignet Fest
Beignet Fest the latest cancelation due to rise in COVID cases
The Shorty Fest benefitting the Trombone Shorty Foundation is set for Oct. 11 at Tipitina's.
Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show
Max Johnson not phased by QB1 status
Camille's Storm Surge left Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille