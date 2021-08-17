BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Parents divided on safety, masking in schools as delta variant continues hospitalizing children

NOLAPS parent protest
NOLAPS parent protest(WVUE)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As the delta variant continues to put adults, teens, and children in the hospital, New Orleans Public Schools parents say they need options.

“We want parents to have a virtual option,” said Ashana Bigard.

“They’re all worried about learning loss while kids can’t learn while they’re on a ventilator,” said Daniel Zimmerman.

New Orleans Public Schools says it makes distance learning available only in special cases of quarantine or to students with health concerns.

Now with more than 3 thousand students and staff in quarantine, the system maintains that the data is, “reflective of community spread and reflective of the increases in cases in the greater New Orleans area.” Also saying that “Our children are safer in school, given our mitigation efforts.”

“But in-person is not the best at this time… I would much rather learning loss than family loss. 19 dead children can’t learn,” said Ashonta Wyatt.

“A month ago, we had 10 pediatric admits in a weeks’ time 10 per week. This past week we had 88,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Meanwhile, miles away during a state House Health and Welfare Committee meeting, some parents continue to push back against health leaders saying they refuse to believe them.

“We are asking for the choice to have parents mask their kids in school,” said Brandy Pugh. “Hearing from Dr. Kanter and Dr. Block this morning, they’re exactly why we don’t trust our government with our kids and making medical choices. In my experience, I have five children. I have one infant who’s died so I understand that child loss happens.”

Health leaders maintain though that children are getting sick and vaccines and masking are the way out.

“We are seeing more kids get sick with delta than ever before,” said Kanter.

New Orleans Public School parents wanting a virtual option say they have no problem with the mask mandate, they encourage it.

The school system says for a family to move virtual, they must have documentation from a physician and provide it to the school for review and approval.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
Mandy Tumlin, a former Louisiana state biologist, is appeal her firing
Critics of Louisiana coast project point to the firing of a state biologist
Darlene Asevedo
‘Larger than life:’ Long-time St. Bernard school board member dies shortly after COVID diagnosis
The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.
State police on the scene of crash following possible car chase in Lakeview
St. Bernard School Board member dies of COVID-19
St. Bernard School Board member dies of COVID-19