State police on the scene of crash following possible car chase in Lakeview
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are on the scene tonight at an intersection in Lakeview where sources say is where a vehicle crashed following a chase with authorities.
The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.