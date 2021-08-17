State police on the scene of crash following possible car chase in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are on the scene tonight at an intersection in Lakeview where sources say is where a vehicle crashed following a chase with authorities.

The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.

BREAKING>> Large police presence in Lakeview @ Harrison & Milne— possible car chase— working to gather the details @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/qlpbcKIFew — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story.

