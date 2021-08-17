BBB Accredited Business
State police on the scene of crash following possible car chase in Lakeview

The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.
The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are on the scene tonight at an intersection in Lakeview where sources say is where a vehicle crashed following a chase with authorities.

The wreckage is at Harrison Ave. and Milne and authorities are currently gathering details.

This is a developing story.

