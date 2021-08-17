Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will play the Tipitina’s stage for the first time since 2015 in two months as part of the Shorty Fest benefit show announced Tuesday (Aug. 17) by the Uptown music venue.

Shorty Fest 2021, a show benefitting the musical education and outreach programs of the Trombone Shorty Foundation and the band Galactic’s Tip-It Foundation, is set for Oct. 11. Tickets for the reduced-capacity indoor show go on sale Friday (Aug. 20) at 10 a.m. at www.tipitinas.com.

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews said in a statement announcing the show that he was eager to perform at the storied venue owned by Galactic’s members under heightened coronavirus safety restrictions, including indoor masking and the requirement that patrons, staff and band members show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test performed within 72 hours of the event.

“We look forward to providing a safe space for our friends, family and supporters to come together and celebrate music, a part of our community that has truly been missed during these hard times,” Andrews said. “We’re here to keep the music alive, but with safety as our top priority. Whether celebrating in person or streaming online, we want to provide a safe space for everyone to enjoy what makes this city so special.”

The bill features Andrews and his band, Galactic, The Soul Rebels, special guests Tarriona “Tank” Ball and Big Chief Juan Pardo, and Cuban performer Cimafunk, who has been described as the Bruno Mars of his native country.

“This show will be one for the books,” promised Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.