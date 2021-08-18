After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #16

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Taysom Hill average day with first team (full passing chart)

Hill was back with the first team, and had a fairly average day of work.

Team Period #1

Hill’s first pass in a team period came on the second play when he located Tre’Quan Smith on an over route. Smith caught the ball but wasn’t able to get both feet down. The pass may have been a little late.

On the next play, Hill ran a speed out and hit Ty Montgomery for about ten yards.

Team Period #2

Hill opened with a nice play-action bootleg where he rolled to his right and hit Marquez Callaway running middle drag route for about 12 yards.

Hill’s next pass was batted at the line of scrimmage by Tanoh Kpassagnon. His next pass may have been his best connection of the day when he climbed the pocket and hit Ethan Wolf on a corner route for a big gain.

Team Period #3 (Red Zone)

Hill nearly opened red zone with a great connection. On the snap, Hill looked to his left then back to his right to drop a wheel route to Tony Jones, Jr. Jones wasn’t able come down with the throw. It should have been a touchdown.

On third down went underneath to Chris Hogan to move the sticks. Hill went back to Hogan on his next pass on an out route.

Hill went to Dwayne Washington in the flat next, but Washington couldn’t hold on to the pass. The period finished with Hill unable to find a receiver. He escaped the pocket but couldn’t turn the corner on a run and was stopped by Kaden Elliss.

Team Period #4 (two-minute)

Hill opened two-minute with a great decision to take off and run after breaking containment of the pass rush.

On his next throw, however, Hill overthrew a corner route on the sideline. Marcus Williams came from his safety spot to intercept the pass.

Take Two: Jameis Winston average day with the second team (full passing chart)

Winston shifted back to the second team and was pretty average as well.

Team Period #1

His first throw was a connection to Montgomery in the flat.

Winston ended the period with a throw to Juwan Johnson, who popped wide open on an over route. The linebacker in coverage bit hard on the play-action; Winston saw it and made him pay.

Team Period #2

Winston opened things up with a hard rollout throw to L.J. Humphrey for about six yards.

Four plays later, he found rookie Kawaan Baker on a square in. Baker bobbled the ball which allowed the defender to nearly knock it away. Fortunately, he held on.

The final throw of the period, Winston faked the spike then fired a slant to Easop Winston. The receiver wasn’t looking and the ball hit him right in the earhole.

Team Period #3 (red zone)

Winston’s first pass of red zone was a good decision but bad throw. Winston wanted Montgomery down the seam, but he underthrew the pass allowing Brian Poole to make the interception.

He then misfired on a throw in the back of the end zone to Callaway.

Team Period #4 (two-minute)

Winston began two-minute with an absolute dime to Humphrey on a nine route for about 25 yards.

He struggled the rest of the way. He went back to Humphrey next but overthrew him on the sideline. It would have been a touchdown.

Winston’s next pass was another overthrow. This time he missed Montgomery on a skinny post. The throw was fortunate to fall on the ground as the safeties were converging.

His final pass was an incompletion with no one in the vicinity. It’s unclear if it was intended to be a throwaway.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

While Winston struggled during team, he did well during 7-on-7 red zone. He found Josh Pederson in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Then, he hit Adam Trautman just under the goalposts for another TD.

Ian Book had the lone touchdown pass during team drills when he connected with Kevin White, who was running a slant, in the end zone.

During an earlier team period, Book found Johnson on an over route. The ball was tipped by Chase Hansen, but Johnson still reeled it in for the catch.

Hill had a nice connection with Jones on an arrow route during a 7-on-7 period.

Take Four: Attendance Report

There were a few new (yet familiar) faces on the field Wednesday. Newly signed Kevin White was wearing #17. The Saints also brought back former 2018 draft pick, Natrell Jamerson. He is now #21. They also signed cornerback Bryan Mills and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

The team waived/injured cornerback Adonis Alexander and offensie tackle Michael Brown. They waived wide receiver Jake Lampman and defensive back Lawrence Woods.

Players who did not practice were:

TommyLee Lewis

Ryan Ramczyk

Alvin Kamara

Marcus Davenport

Payton Turner

Pete Werner

Take Five: Other Observations

- A scuffle broke out as practice ended between Cesar Ruiz and Jalen Dalton.

- During one-on-ones, Hogan and C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an interesting back and forth. On one play, Hogan tried to run and out route but CJGJ tied him up pretty good. Hogan wanted a penalty but CJGJ talked trash about him not being able to get open. When they met again, Hogan went deep and made an incredible catch in the end zone. He let Gardner-Johnson know about it on the walk back to the line.

- Deonte Harris is the Saints one-on-one MVP. It doesn’t matter who is covering him, when he goes deep during this period, he is getting wide open. He caught a touchdown over CJGJ during the drill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.