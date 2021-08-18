BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Angola Prison Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

A bull rams inmates seated at a card table in the Convict Poker event at the Angola Prison...
A bull rams inmates seated at a card table in the Convict Poker event at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, La., Saturday, April 26, 2014. Professional rodeo bullfighters dressed as clowns distract the animals once the riders are thrown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Angola Prison Fall Rodeo has been canceled due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases across the state and out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners.

The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October, in addition the arts and crafts fair that is also part of the rodeo has been canceled as well.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets and issue refunds.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country. It first began in 1965 as a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area. The first two rodeos, in 1965 and 1966, were not open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Four slain victims of gun violence Monday (Aug. 16) in New Orleans have been identified by the...
Four New Orleans gun violence victims who died Monday identified by coroner
Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at Grambling State University, has been selected as an HBCU...
Grambling student chosen by White House as HBCU Scholar
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in...
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school
A man was shot to death Tuesday (Aug. 17) in a home in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue in Old...
Fatal shooting in Old Jefferson under investigation, JPSO says