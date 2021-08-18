Fatal shooting in Old Jefferson under investigation, JPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death Tuesday night (Aug. 17) inside a home in Old Jefferson, and the person suspected of firing the gun has been detained, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.

The JPSO said it received a call at 9:05 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue. Deputies arrived to find the man unconscious. The man was taken to a hospital, but did not survive his injury, the agency said.

The JPSO said the suspected shooter was at the scene when deputies arrived, and has been detained “pending further investigation.”

The identity and age of the victim was not disclosed, nor did deputies identify the suspected shooter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.