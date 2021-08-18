BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fatal shooting in Old Jefferson under investigation, JPSO says

A man was shot to death Tuesday (Aug. 17) in a home in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue in Old...
A man was shot to death Tuesday (Aug. 17) in a home in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue in Old Jefferson, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death Tuesday night (Aug. 17) inside a home in Old Jefferson, and the person suspected of firing the gun has been detained, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.

The JPSO said it received a call at 9:05 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue. Deputies arrived to find the man unconscious. The man was taken to a hospital, but did not survive his injury, the agency said.

The JPSO said the suspected shooter was at the scene when deputies arrived, and has been detained “pending further investigation.”

The identity and age of the victim was not disclosed, nor did deputies identify the suspected shooter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Louisiana’s two U.S. senators at odds over infrastructure bill
Instagator alligator farm and COVID impact
Instagator alligator farm and COVID impact
New Orleans police said a man was shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday (Aug. 17) in the...
NOPD investigating homicide on Clouet Street
On a sweltering summer day Carla Brown works out of the back of her car.
Baton Rouge nurse on a personal mission to save lives amid the pandemic